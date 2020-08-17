Egyptian envoys leave Gaza after bid to ease Israel tensions

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Egyptian mediators were in the Gaza Strip in an effort to reduce tensions and prevent a new cross-border conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. They departed later Monday, without appearing to have secured a resolution. The militant group, which seized control of Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, says the three Egyptian general intelligence envoys headed straight for meetings with Hamas officials after entering the territory. The urgent visit came as hostilities broke out along the Gaza-Israel frontier after months of calm due in part to leaders from both sides being occupied by the coronavirus crisis.