Feds urge judge to OK prison deals for Loughlin, Giannulli

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to accept deals that call for “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin to spend two months in prison and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, to serve five months for bribing their daughters’ way into college. The couple is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in May to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. In court documents filed Monday, prosecutors called Giannulli “the more active participant in the scheme.” They said Loughlin “took a less active role but was nonetheless fully complicit.”