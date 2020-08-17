Frustrations rise over fall sports season

(WBNG)-- With the start date for a potential fall sports season just over one month away, parents of athletes are growing frustrated with the unknowns.

"You're trying to make plans but you don't know what you're planning for or when you're planning for it," said Spencer-Van Etten mom Heather Sexton.

Sexton's son Parker is a three-sport athlete. He is waiting to see if he'll be able to begin his senior football season next month.

"I am in full support of students being able to play," said Sexton. "I also think it should be left up to individual parents and athletes."

Sexton said playing sports or being involved in extracurricular activities provides an outlet and pushes kids to do better in school.

"It's that little bit of a carrot dangled in front of them that says hey, let's work just a little bit harder to get to where you need to be to do the things you want to do in life," said Sexton.

Chenango Forks mother of four Pennie Merrick agrees. Merrick made a difficult decision this summer to let her 13-year-old daughter Ava play softball after recognizing it was best for her mental health.

"She was becoming very withdrawn," said Merrick. "And at that point, we decided this was a decision that needed to be made whether we were gonna take the risk of COVID, versus whether we needed to get her back out there."

Ava plays volleyball in the fall, and Merrick also says she believes the decision should be left up to parents.

"I don't think the end decision should be up to the governor or the state," she said.

Merrick said the benefits of letting Ava play softball this summer outweighed the risks.

"Anytime you step on the field or court there's going to be a risk to injury," said Merrick. "This is no different."

Sexton said she is confident schools and teams will implement policies to keep kids healthy and safe, but added the responsibility should be shared between parents, schools and coaches.

"I think a lot of responsibility also goes back on us to make sure we're taking care of our student athletes," she said.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association said the state has not provided guidance or a timeline to determine whether or not the season will begin on September 21.