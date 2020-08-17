Giants release kicker Catanzaro, Gano waiting in wings?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released placekicker Chandler Catanzaro. Coach Joe Judge announced the move Monday, just 16 days after the team hired the veteran following the release of incumbent Aldrick Rosas. New York is in talks with former Carolina Panthers veteran Graham Gano. He hit a career-long 63-yard field goal with :01 to play to help the Panthers beat the Giants 33-31 in 2018. Judge did not say why he cut Catanzaro. Gano missed last season with an injury. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017. The Giants also signed former Ravens defensive tackle Daylon Mack.