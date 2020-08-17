Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jake Voracek scored and Carter Hart stopped 23 shots to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers hold a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Game 4 is Tuesday. The Flyers did score first for the fifth time in six games since the NHL restart, and the quick jump has been a big advantage. They are 5-0 when they score first.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 6-2 and complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen entered the game in left field after starter Jay Bruce was injured. The Phillies had tied the game at 2 in the seventh. McCutchen went deep off starter Rick Porcello for his first home run of the season. Zack Wheeler gave up two runs and struck out four over seven solid innings to earn the win for the Phillies.

UNDATED (AP) — Oskar Lindblom joined the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto. Lindblom is with the team for the first time since he was diagnosed with bone cancer in December. There is no timetable for a return to the lineup. Lindblom turned 24 on Saturday and a day later he received a rousing applause from the Flyers hours before they prepared for their playoff game against Montreal. Lindblom had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds players and staff were tested for COVID-19 again as Major League Baseball tried to determine if more than one Cincinnati player has been exposed to the coronavirus. The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive. The Pirates worked out Sunday at Great American Ball Park and returned to Pittsburgh, where they will start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. The Reds expected to get results of their latest tests on Monday, when a decision will be made whether they can travel to Kansas City for a series that’s scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says there is a narrow path to playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic and if testing nationwide doesn’t improve it cannot be done. Dr. Brian Hainline told CNN late Saturday that “everything would have to line up perfectly.” On Sunday morning, Big Ten players continued their push to get the conference to overturn its decision to postpone football until spring. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and other players posted on Twitter an online petition requesting the Big Ten reinstate the schedule the conference released six days before canceling the fall season. Much of college sports has been canceled this fall, with conferences hoping to make up sports seasons, including football, in the spring.