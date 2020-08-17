How Sanders is helping keep the progressive movement strong

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — When Bernie Sanders takes the Democratic National Convention’s virtual stage, it will almost certainly be his last hurrah in presidential politics. In many ways, though, Sanders is at the height of his power. Sanders’ signature ideas on single-payer health care, tuition-free college and remaking the economy to combat climate change — dismissed as radical when he first began running for president in 2015 — are now part of the mainstream Democratic debate. Sanders plans to call for “a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency and against greed, oligarchy and authoritarianism,” according to excepts released by the Democratic Party.