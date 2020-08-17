Japan’s leader goes to hospital, raising health concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in a hospital for what Japanese media say is a regular health checkup, although the visit has generated renewed worries about his health. Videos of Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan. The 65-year-old leader has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.