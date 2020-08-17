Man accused of rampage in Texas that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

DAYTON, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested after a bloody shooting rampage that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes on a street in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision. The rampage happened about 11 a.m. Monday on a county road just outside Dayton, Texas, about 50 miles northeast of Houston. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Wettstein, a 41-year-old resident of the cul de sac where the rampage unfolded, was found hiding in a nearby wooded area. Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor says Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge.