Mexican soldiers kill 9 alleged gunmen at US border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican soldiers killed nine alleged gunmen along the border with Texas in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The Mexico Attorney General’s office in Reynosa said Monday the confrontation occurred Sunday morning in Miguel Aleman, across the Rio Grande from Roma, Texas. The office says its personnel observed the recovery of the bodies. The alleged aggressors were wearing military-like uniforms. Soldiers came under fire from gunmen in the brush while on patrol, according to a spokesperson from Tamaulipas’ security coordinating group, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Several criminal groups operate in the area.