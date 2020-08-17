Montgomery expected to start as New York hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (6-16, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (15-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (2-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 5.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees finished 54-22 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last season.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston hit 245 total home runs and averaged 9.6 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. New York leads the season series 6-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.