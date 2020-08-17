 Skip to Content

Pennsylvania aims to move election fight to state high court

6:51 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is asking the state’s highest court to use its extraordinary authority to take over another election-related lawsuit with critical questions that it says must be settled as soon as possible in the presidential battleground state. In a Sunday night filing, state lawyers asked the state Supreme Court to take over a case filed last month by the state Democratic Party and currently pending in a lower court. In many ways, the Democratic Party’s lawsuit is asking state courts to rule the opposite of what President Donald Trump’s campaign is seeking in federal court in Pittsburgh.

