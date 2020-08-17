Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania plans to launch a coronavirus exposure-notification app in early September in an effort to more quickly break chains of transmission by using the new technology to notify people who may have been exposed. Officials told The Associated Press on Monday that the app was developed by NearForm Ltd, the Ireland-based company whose app there has been downloaded by more than one-fourth of that country’s residents. The app is based on smartphone technology developed by Apple and Google, and will undergo a pilot project next week, using state government employees and public health students, staff and faculty. It’s use will be limited to people 18 and over.