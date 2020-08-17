People in 2 encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials have told homeless people in two encampments in Philadelphia, one of them on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to leave by Tuesday morning, saying they believe further negotiations would be fruitless. The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the parkway and Ridge Avenue encampments need to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. Tuesday. The tent encampment on a baseball field on the parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was slated to be closed July 10 but the mayor postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.