Protests resume in Belarus demanding president to resign

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Several thousand factory workers have taken to the streets of Minsk demanding the resignation of authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. It is the ninth straight day of protesting against the results of an election that extended his 26-year rule. Nearly 5,000 workers marched down the streets of Minsk, demanding that Lukashenko steps down and cedes his post to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the top opposition candidate. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher, said in a statement Monday she was ready to “act as a national leader” to facilitate a new presidential election. Lukashenko has rejected the idea of a rerun.