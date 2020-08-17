Reports: US helicopter attacks Syrian army checkpoint

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and an opposition war monitoring group say a U.S. helicopter gunship has attacked a Syrian army checkpoint in the country’s northeast, killing one soldier and wounding two others. This happened after the Syrian army prevented an American convoy from passing through. Monday’s reported attack came as tensions have been on the rise in northeastern Syria between government forces and U.S. troops in recent months. Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in the region, working with their local partners from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight the Islamic State group.