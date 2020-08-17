Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN SULLIVAN AND NORTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES…

At 1148 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rutledgedale,

or 11 miles northeast of Honesdale, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Bethel, Damascus, Callicoon, Cochecton, Jeffersonville, Lava,

Fosterdale, Narrowsburg, Hortonville and Rutledgedale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH