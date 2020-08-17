StacheStrong 5k to raise funds for brain cancer research

(WBNG) -- StacheStrong is a nonprofit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. On September 19th, runners and walkers can help raise funds by participating in their third annual 5k.

Due to the current restrictions with COVID-19, StacheStrong will hold this event virtually, allowing more people to participate. Registration for the event includes a neon orange athletic performance StacheStrong t-shirt and a reusable grocery tote bag.

Sign up for the 5k here, or to find out more about StaceStrong, click here.