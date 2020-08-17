Strong earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck a central Philippine region, damaging houses and a seaport and prompting people to dash outdoors for safety. Roads were cracked in the coastal town nearest the epicenter. A provincial administrator says a family was trapped in a collapsed house and rescuers were scrambling to free them. The official advised people to avoid reentering damaged structures. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 6.6 magnitude quake struck about 13 miles deep. It was set off by movement in the Philippine Fault and was felt in several provinces across the central region.