Toronto plays Brooklyn to open playoffs

Brooklyn Nets (35-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (53-19, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Raptors -9.5; over/under is 222

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto and Brooklyn meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors take on the Brooklyn Nets to open the Eastern Conference first round. Toronto went 3-1 against Brooklyn during the regular season.

The Raptors have gone 9-5 against division opponents. Toronto is fifth in the league shooting 37.4% from downtown, led by Matt Thomas shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

The Nets are 23-23 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.8 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Caris LeVert leads the Nets averaging 18.7 points and has added 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Joe Harris is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 110.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, nine steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 42.1% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Oshae Brissett: day to day (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (knee), OG Anunoby: day to day (knee).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.