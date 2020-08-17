Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. The regulation from the federal Department of Health and Human Services was finalized days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job. It would have taken effect Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block in Brooklyn wrote that when the Supreme Court issues a major ruling it’s sensible for an agency to stop and reflect, and maybe reconsider. Since HHS didn’t do that, Block said he would impose an injunction. There was no immediate comment from the administration.