What to expect opening night of the Democratic National Convention and how to watch

(WBNG) -- The 2020 version of the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night with several speakers on the slate.

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It’s expected to include pre-recorded and live speeches.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled headline Monday night’s event. Other speakers include:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Gov. Gretchen Witmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Convention Chair Bennie Thompson

Rep. Gwen Moore

Sen. Doug Jones

Sen. Bernie Sanders

The convention will continue through Thursday night. It will be broadcast each night from 9 to 11 p.m.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

