Windsor teacher urges unity between school officials, families for back-to-school

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A Windsor High School teacher spoke out Monday with a message of unity for back-to-school.



Brendan Curtin is an English language arts teacher at Windsor High School.

With so much preparation from the administration with guideline, reopening plans and cleaning, he's urging students and families to make sure they are also doing their part to keep everyone safe.

Whether that's discussing and planning for mask wearing or other protocols put in place, he wants to make sure everyone is working together for this common goal.

"It's not just teachers and administrators that have to put together a school plan so that students can be safe, students have an active role in this, parents have an active role and we're all going to be working together if it's going to be successful," said Curtin.



