100 years! Looking back at the history of women’s right to vote in the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Broome County Historian takes us on a journey back in time to the first woman to ever cast her vote in the state of New York who happened to be right in Broome County.

It was August 18, 1920 when 36 states out of the nation voted in favor of women's right to vote, marking the nationwide change for women's suffrage. However, Broome County was already ahead of the times.

Broome County Historian, Roger Luther, explained back in 1912, a group of women gathered at a church at the corner of Washington and Court Street to talk about the vote for women. Then in 1915, Broome County became one of the first counties in New York to vote in favor of women's suffrage. It wasn't until 1917 that the whole state finally caught on board. Then in January of 1918, New York women were finally able to vote.

On January 5, 1918 in the town of Lisle, a woman named Florence Chauncy cast her ballot to ban alcohol within the town and was proclaimed as the first woman to ever vote in the state.

"The women just arrived there in force," Luther described. "Every woman in the township was there. They came by foot and wagons and they were really psyched up about this."

For female politicians like Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, she says the reason she took office was to bring more women into the field.

" I thought it was important for a woman's voice to be at the table," said Lupardo.

Assemblywoman Lupardo and Roger Luther have been working on a special virtual presentation of the history of women's right to vote in the Southern Tier. You can catch it on September 1 at 7 p.m. and find out more information here.