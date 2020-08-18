3-year-old Oklahoma child dies after being left in hot car

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who died after being left in a car for as many as six hours. Police spokeswoman Emily Ward says police received a call about 6 p.m. Monday from the girl’s father. Police arrived on the scene and began lifesaving measures before the child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The father told police he was caring for five children and didn’t realize she was missing. Ward says the father hasn’t been arrested, but the investigation is ongoing. Daytime highs on Monday reached well into the 90s.