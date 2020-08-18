Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is scrambling to respond to a public backlash over mail delays and other problems. House lawmakers are preparing an emergency vote to halt mail changes that Democrats warned could imperil the November election. The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers, and President Donald Trump denied he was slowing service. Democrats and some Republicans say actions by a Trump ally and a major Republican donor, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service for prescription drugs and other needs.