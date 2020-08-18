As virus cases fall, South Africa allows liquor sales

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa, which had one of the world’s strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns for five months, relaxed its restrictions Tuesday to permit the sales of alcohol and cigarettes, in response to decreasing new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. The country has loosened its regulations to permit the opening of bars, restaurants, gyms, and places of worship, all limited to no more than 50 people. Schools will reopen gradually from August 24, starting with grades 12 and 7 and a phased opening of other grades. With more than 589,000 confirmed cases, South Africa has more than half of all reported cases in Africa. The 54 countries of the continent reported a total of more than 1.1 million cases on Tuesday, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.