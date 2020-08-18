 Skip to Content

Backyard farms drive increase in farm animal cruelty cases

PLUMSTEAD, Pa. (AP) — When animal welfare workers removed four sheep and nearly three dozen ducks and chickens from a Plumstead farm last week, it was like a deja vu for Nikki Thompson amid a rise in the number of farm animals seized or surrendered. Thompson and others suspect that some of that rise can be attributed to the growing popularity of the self-sustaining lifestyle movement. Problems occur when hobby farmers are unprepared for the demands that come with raising livestock and poultry.

