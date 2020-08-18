Binghamton University student volunteers to help with back-to-school COVID-19 testing

VESTAL (WBNG) -- With students arriving back on Binghamton University's campus starting Wednesday, student volunteers are preparing for the big day by helping with COVID-19 testing.

Katherine Lyon, Tammy Ellinger and Angie Kilburn are three of those volunteers. All registered nurses, the three are continuing their education at Binghamton to become nurse practitioners.

"I like a challenge, I like to do things that I've never done before and this was an opportunity for me to do that and to help my fellow students also," said Ellinger.

For Kilburn, she's happy to help ease the burden of what parents and students may be worrying about ahead of move-in, saying, "You're sending your child back to a college that has how many students in it, how are they going to be safe, are they going to realize that COVID-19 is very important, it could become deadly?"

For Lyon, she jumped at the opportunity to hone a new skill.

"I've done flu clinics, but I've never have screened as far as COVID goes or anything like that, and it's brand new to a lot of us, so it's going to be a new experience," she said.

For all three, however, they're just happy to help during this time of need.

"I really, really think that it's going to go smoothly and I just want to keep people safe," said Lyon.

The Binghamton University says each day about 200 volunteers will help with testing for move-in week, made up of both students and staff.