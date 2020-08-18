Boat sales soar as families seek social distancing on water

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Following a March visit to a boat show, Gary Kleinschmidt decided it might be the right time to replace his 22-foot bow rider with a slightly larger boat, and amid unemployment and financial uncertainty he thought sellers would be desperate to make a deal. Instead, the dealership showrooms Kleinschmidt visited were empty. This pandemic’s enforced isolation has propelled cooped-up Americans toward virus-proof outdoor activities — and nowhere is this boom more evident than on the water.