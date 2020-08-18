China considers imposing tariffs on Australian wine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China is investigating whether Australia is dumping wine in the latest trade dispute to strain their relations. It could shut down the world’s biggest export market for Australian wine. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said the investigation involved wine in containers of 2 liters or smaller imported from Australia from Tuesday. The Australian government denied subsidizing exporters. China’s other anti-dumping investigation of Australia effectively closed the China market to Australian barley in May through crippling tariffs. Australia is appealing that decision.