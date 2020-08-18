Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has become the latest college to move classes online due to the coronavirus, which is making its mark on colleges and college towns across the U.S. Some universities are reconsidering plans to hold in-person classes or implementing new testing regimes. Others are threatening crackdowns on students who ignore social distancing rules. On Tuesday, Notre Dame said it would cancel in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks after nearly 150 students tested positive. In the last few days, college students in places like North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas and Colorado have also tested positive.