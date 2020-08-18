Construction of Ourspace playground begins

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers gathered at Recreation Park in Binghamton today to start the rebuild process of the OurSpace playground.

The playground was tragically destroyed in a fire back in June, however with support from the community it will rise from the ashes.

Many donated to the cause to help rebuild this inclusive space, in total approximately half of a million dollars was donated in cash, tools and hardware.

"Today is a day of celebration because this is a project that our community is proud of, all the hundreds of people that volunteered and came out 5 years ago because it was for the kids." said Binghamton Mayor Rich David.

The rebuild can still use skilled volunteers, it is expected to take 7 days.