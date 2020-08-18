Cortland County Sheriff’s Office warns public about recent phone scam

(WBNG) -- The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam.

The sheriff's office said it received complaints about a scam involving males and females calling the public and claiming they are part of a police investigation.

The scammers also say the resident will be arrested if they do not purchase gift cards, send money to a desired location, or give the gift card numbers over the phone.

The sheriff's office says the scam typically begins with the individual identifying themselves as a government law enforcement official and provides a false name or identification number.

Authorities want to remind the public that law enforcement agencies will not contact them and ask for money or have people purchase gift cards.

If you receive one of these calls, do not give them money and call your local law enforcement agency.