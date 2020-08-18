Drug treatment firm co-founder sentenced for fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A New Jersey man who co-founded a Pennsylvania-based drug rehabilitation firm that made millions through a wide-ranging fraud scheme has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Jason Gerner must also pay more than $9 million in restitution under the sentence imposed Monday. The 46-year-old Shamong man had pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Gerner, who overcame a longtime painkiller addiction, helped launch the now-defunct Liberation Way in 2015. Authorities have said the firm lured vulnerable patients into a cycle of ineffective treatment.