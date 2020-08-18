Feds attempting to seize home of former pro wrestler

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities are trying to seize the $1.5 million Madison home of former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr., according to court documents filed in June and obtained by the Clarion Ledger. A state audit in 2019 showed DiBiase’s family of former professional wrestlers received millions of dollars from Mississippi’s welfare agency in recent years. Meanwhile, state Department of Human Services was denying more than 98% of its individual applicants for welfare. DiBiase’s brother Brett briefly worked at Mississippi’s Department of Human Services and was later indicted for allegedly stealing $48,000 in welfare money. Ted DiBiase Jr. has not been accused of a crime.