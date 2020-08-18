Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts Democratic Presidential nomination

(WBNG) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has been officially named his party's nominee for president of the United States on day two of the Democratic National Convention.

Night two of the DNC featured speeches from former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, both calling for Joe Biden's nomination.

In a show of cross-party unity, Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, shared a video of the "unlikely friendship" between her husband and Joe Biden.

The first of the presidential debates between Biden and President Trump will kick off on September 29th in Cleveland, Ohio.