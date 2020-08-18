Heat wave still threatens California power grid with outages

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s power grid operators are keeping a wary eye on the thermometer as a heat wave continues to stress the electrical system. The state avoided a third day of rolling blackouts on Monday. The California Independent System Operator had expected to make utilities start rotating blackouts to as many as 3.3 million homes and businesses. But the grid operator didn’t push the emergency button, saying slightly lower temperatures and customer conservation eased the load. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an investigation into two smaller blackouts on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to hit triple digits again in many areas.