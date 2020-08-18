Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Kemba Walker added 19 points for the Celtics. Joel Embiid had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each added 18 points for the 76ers. Philadelphia nearly pulled off the win without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely after left knee surgery.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz had plenty of chemistry with the rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor on the first day of padded practices. Reagor was selected with the 21st pick in the first round of the NFL draft, one of several speedy wideouts the Eagles added in the offseason. The coronavirus pandemic kept teams off the field during the offseason and pushed back the start of padded practices in training camp. But Reagor has quickly grasped the offense.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pitt football program is breathing a sigh of relief after dealing with a COVID-19 scare. Several players reported symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus after the first day of padded practice. Head coach Pat Narduzzi ordered the affected players to contact the team’s trainer and canceled practice. The symptoms turned out to be a false alarm. The issues were the result of practicing, not COVID-19, and the Panthers returned to practice the following day after everyone involved tested negative. Narduzzi says he’s concerned about what happens when the university begins holding in-person classes later this month.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkin’s injury or when it occurred. The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating. The expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s focused on the 2020 season, not his future. The 23-year-old Smith-Schuster is entering the final year of the rookie contract he signed in 2017. Time is running out for Smith-Schuster and the team to reach an agreement on a contract extension. There have been no substantive talks. Smith-Schuster was a Pro Bowler in 2018 after catching 111 passes. His numbers dipped dramatically last season after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went down with an elbow injury in Week 2.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are confident enough Ryan Tannehill can repeat the best season of his career, or close enough, that they gave him a four-year, $118 million contract. The rest of the NFL needs to see Tannehill do it again to believe he really is the quarterback who led the league in both passer rating and yards per pass attempt. Tannehill has heard he has his doubters. He also has plenty of company among NFL players trying to prove a career season wasn’t a one-hit wonder but a preview of coming attractions.