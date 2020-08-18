Many steps needed for accurate COVID-19 test results

WASHINGTON (AP) — A widely used coronavirus test is under scrutiny after federal health officials flagged two separate issues that could deliver inaccurate results for patients. The test from Thermo Fisher is one of the standard tools to screen for COVID-19 at hospitals and labs across the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration warned Monday that lab technicians must use the latest instructions and software from the company to ensure accurate results. The issues underscore the complex nature of COVID-19 tests, which can be thrown off by one missed step.