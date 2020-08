PITTSBURGH (AP) — From the outside, the locomotive whirring along Wabtec’s test tract in Erie looks almost like any other. The operator cab is pretty standard, too. It’s in the guts that things take a turn. There’s no engine. No oil. No steel levers or red valve handles. Instead, it’s a quiet air-conditioned room that looks like the inside of a computer data center. The guts are the batteries, some 20,000 of them.