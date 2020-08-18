North Korea to hold key party meeting amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will hold a high-profile political conference to discuss unspecified crucial issues as it struggles to keep afloat a sanctions-ravaged economy hit further by anti-virus efforts and devastating flooding. The agenda of the meeting on Wednesday was not disclosed, but the ruling party’s elite could discuss issues related to the economy. Party leaders could also address North Korea’s stalemated nuclear negotiations with the Untied States. At its last meeting in December, leader Kim Jong Un expressed deep frustration over diplomacy with the Trump administration and vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in response to what he called “gangster-like” U.S. pressure.