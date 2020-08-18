Owego man who killed infant daughter pleads guilty to Manslaughter

(WBNG) -- An Owego man is facing 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony charges in Tioga Court Court.

The Tioga County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Cody Franciscovich pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree on Aug. 14.

According to a news release, on June 9, 2019, Franciscovich took his 8-month-old daughter, Ruby, to St. Patrick's Cemetery and threw her into a small swamp next to a gravel pit. An autopsy revealed Ruby had died before entering the water. Afterward, Franciscovich was found naked walking along Route 17C about a half-mile from where he had left Ruby.

The district attorney's office says Franciscovish was originally charged with murder; however, he admitted to taking LSD the night before. He said he suffered from delusions and a mental disease or defect at the time he killed his daughter.

According to the district attorney's office, if this defense had been successful, Franciscovich would have limited his criminal exposure under state law.

However, because he pleaded guilty, Franciscovitch agreed to withdraw his defenses and waived his right to appeal by admitting he had intentionally tried to hurt his daughter.

Once sentenced, Franciscovich will also serve five post-release supervision in addition to prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.