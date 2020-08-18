Students to move onto Binghamton University’s campus with virus restrictions in place

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University's Move-in Day begins Wednesday and will last until Aug. 25.

Before moving in, students will need to be tested for the coronavirus immediately upon arrival. The university says results should be available within 30 minutes of testing.

If someone tests positive, they'll be encouraged to head back home for two weeks or otherwise stay in a special building where you can self-quarantine.

In addition to this, only students will be allowed in their dorms for the duration of the week. Parents and other people helping students move in are not allowed into the dorms.

Classes for students begin Aug. 26.

Forty percent of the university's classes will be held in-person. The remaining percent will be held remotely.