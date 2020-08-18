Sunny and Mild

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers. 0-.05” 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with fog. Low 54 (50-56) Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (68-76) Wind NW 3-8 mph

A weakening cold front will give us some clouds Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming.

High pressure will give us quiet weather Wednesday into Saturday. Heat will build back in later in the week.

A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Sunday with lingering showers into Monday.

