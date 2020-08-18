Take a look! Union Endicott elementary school prepares for upcoming school year

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Union-Endicott Central School District has been making changes to keep children safe.

Following New York State's guidelines given to the school district, U-E had over 50 Zoom conference calls on what changes each district building should make.

Jeremi Kipp, Ann G. McGuinness head custodian, says this is a big deal because he has three kids that attend AGM.

"So actually being apart of the decision making and part of the team setting this up," Kipp said. "It gives me more comfort of mind knowing that the building is set up as safely as possible."

Kipp and his staff will put in about 80-100 hours of work placing tape in the hallways to show students with directions they should be walking, setting up classrooms to accommodate ten to eleven students, and sanitation areas throughout the school.

"Signs on the wall," Kipp said. "Anything you could think of possibly to give as many cues for our kids to stay safe."

Visitors will have to answer 'no' to all the questions on the COVID-19 questionnaire at the entrance before entering the building.

Elaine Taylor, AGM Elementary principal, says the district has been working hard to make sure each building is ready for the first day of school.

"We were working hard this summer but our most concern to make sure all students, faculty, and staff are safe," Taylor said. "And then why we're all here is for the learning of students."