Thailand’s student-led anti-government protests grow

BANGKOK (AP) — High school students in Thailand’s capital are holding blank signs and flashing three-fingered salutes to show opposition to the government, as the pro-democracy movement continues to spread. Around 30 students at one school in Bangkok shouted “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy” and held up sheets of plain white paper, meant to convey the message that they were not free to express themselves. Pro-democracy hashtags linked to the school protests are trending on social media with images of students at schools in a number of Thai cities giving the salutes during the compulsory daily singing of the national anthem. The displays began last week and are a remarkable show of defiance in an educational system that stresses obedience to elders.