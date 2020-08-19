 Skip to Content

In-person Pennsylvania Farm Show canceled over virus worries

New
12:20 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s agriculture secretary says there won’t be an in-person Farm Show in January because of the pandemic. Secretary Russell Redding made the announcement Wednesday through an online news conference. The event scheduled for Jan. 9 through Jan. 15 will be held virtually instead, with a theme of “cultivating tomorrow.” The Farm Show bills itself as the country’s largest agricultural exposition under a single roof, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to Harrisburg to see about 6,000 animals and take in some 10,000 competitive exhibits.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content