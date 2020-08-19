Another Sunny Day

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A few scattered showers. 0-.05” 20% High 74 (68-76) Wind NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with fog. Low 50 (42-52) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 (76-80) Wind L&V

We'll have another quiet day. An upper level trough will give us some clouds along with a few showers. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. There will be a wide range of temperatures.

High pressure will give us some very pleasant weather over the next few days with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Heat returns Friday and into the weekend.

A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms Sunday with lingering showers into Monday. We'll have partly cloudy skies Tuesday with temperatures just a few degrees above average.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.