Body of Sudanese teen migrant found on French shore

PARIS (AP) — The body of a 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who apparently was trying to reach Britain by sea has been found washed up on a French beach. The discovery of the boy’s body on Wednesday comes amid tensions between Britain and France over an increase in migrants attempting to cross the English Channel in recent weeks. The French government’s minister for citizenship expressed “immense sadness” about the teenager found dead on a beach in the coast town of Sangatte. At least 650 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats so far this month, encouraged by favorable weather. British officials have hardened their rhetoric against asylum-seekers and people smugglers. But the trafficking attempts continue.