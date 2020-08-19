Cole expected to start as Yankees host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (15-9, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.04 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (4-0, 2.76 ERA, .85 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Yankees finished 54-22 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. New York hit 306 total home runs and averaged 9.2 hits per game last season.

The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.17.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Tampa Bay leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.